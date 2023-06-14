HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The intense June heat is forecast to continue beyond the next 7 days as high pressure at the surface and aloft continues to strengthen over central and south Texas.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for this Wednesday afternoon for all of Hidalgo and Starr Counties while a heat advisory is in place this Wednesday afternoon and evening for all of deep south Texas including coastal areas until 8 p.m.

Temperatures above 100 to 110 degrees along with very high humidity values will push the heat index or “feels like” temperatures above 111 to possibly 117 degrees today and into the upcoming weekend.

Drink plenty of fluids in hot weather, even if you aren’t thirsty. Always check your backseat before locking and leaving your vehicle. Check on the elderly, family, neighbors, etc.

If the pavement is too hot for you, then it is too hot for a dog’s paws as well. Please provide plenty of shade and water for your pets.

The extreme heat is expected to continue for at least the rest of the month of June.

