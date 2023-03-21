MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The recent $35 cap on monthly out-of-pocket costs for insulin is great news for people with diabetes.

It’s a relief for many who struggle to afford the medicine. Experts say the prices were so high many people were sharing insulin to keep costs down.

“The main concern when it comes to sharing an injectable medication is cross-contamination, said Dr. Jeffrey Panting Crespo, Family and Obesity Medicine. “If a patient is needle sharing or sharing the same medication vial or am-fuel, there is potentially a risk that you will do bacterial or viral seeding into that medication.”

Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, or bacterial infections that cause abscesses in skin injection sites, potentially sepsis or even death, are just some of the risks cross-contamination can pose.

Doctors hope the price cut will help prevent these types of infections.

“The new insulin price cap falling into this, you know, the new budget of $35, I believe is the amount is a remarkable opportunity for patients who were not able to afford their medication, their insulin per se, and be able to get adequate treatment, it improves access to care, it improves access to medication, and thus it will certainly improve outcomes,” said Dr. Crespo.

He says pre-diabetes can be a silent disease. If you are experiencing abnormal weight gain or high cholesterol, consult with your physician, as those can indicate you have developed diabetes.