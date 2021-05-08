Inmates cause disturbance at Cameron County jail, CERT team deployed

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — An altercation between inmates caused an emergency response team to be activated at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Brownsville on Saturday.

According to officials, multiple inmates participated in the altercation on Saturday.

The Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called in to control the incident.

The county’s CERT team was able to deescalate the situation. Officials state that no deputies or CERT personnel were injured in the altercation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the altercation.