STARR COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after spending six hours in custody in Starr County.

According to officials, Rio Grande City resident Alberto Peña, 30, died while in custody.

Albert Peña (source: Starr County Sheriff’s Office jail roster)

Records show that Peña was arrested on Thursday, August 13 for criminal mischief.

Family members stated that Peña died while he was in custody on that same day.

A cause of death for the 30-year-old has not been determined and the Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation.