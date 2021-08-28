Infusion Centers benefiting community, keeping people out of hospitals

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the Rio Grande Valley infusion centers are opening to help those battling COVID-19.

Residents who have tested positive can get a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion, a treatment that targets the virus.

The Regional Infusion Center in Harlingen has already treated over 350 individuals.

However, doctors say there is more the community can do to keep everyone safe and outside of hospitals.

One thing I want to highlight is that this doesn’t replace the major more significant public intervention which is vaccination… The way I see this is, this is just a backup UTRGV Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado

The treatment is available for those who experience COVID symptoms early on.