BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Immigrants can be seen along the streets near the bus station in downtown Brownsville.

The migrants have been processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and were released legally into the United States.

Most are without money and trying to figure out how to get to their next destination.

“We crossed six countries by walking, day, night and overnight. It’s very difficult, but we are here. Thank god for this country that’s giving us the opportunity,” Venezuelan migrant, Andrith said. “I was detained in immigration for eight days, and I give god the glory for releasing me because it wasn’t easy. The first time in my life I went to prison, but it was with a purpose.”

Some Brownsville residents are fine with migrants crossing, as they feel for their reasons.

“I know they want to like a better life. Or better opportunities to improve their lives and children for kids. Because they have children with them,” Brownsville resident Alex Hernandez said.

While others aren’t fully on board with the large crowds coming through, Julio de los Reyes is an immigrant himself, and while he agrees with immigration, he disagrees with people only seeking assistance.

“A lot of people come from outside, strange people, and they come just to receive, and you come here to work,” Brownsville resident Julio De Los Reyes said.

Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department says city officials are asking the public to be patient as they work out the process and handle the influx.

“As far as the city and the normal functions of the police department, we’re still going to be at 100% capacity, like we always have been. It’s not going to interrupt any services because we have these officers that are going to be allotted to border patrol,” Sandoval said.

On Thursday, the city commission voted to extend an emergency declaration.

City officials said they don’t know what they’ll be facing next week, so it’s important to take every precaution.