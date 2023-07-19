HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Inflation is slowing nationwide, leading to a boost in sales across the Rio Grande Valley.

According the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — the U.S. inflation rate for June was down to three percent from four percent in May. The statistics are down over nine percent since June of last year.

Daniel Silva is the president of the RGV Partnership, a group focusing on local economic development, is noting how a decrease in inflation across the U.S. is a plus for the Valley.

Daniel Silva, president of RGV Partnership, is measuring economic growth by sales tax numbers.

“We’ve seen it float around the 4,5, 6 percent for the cities,” Silva said.

Silva adds with the federal interest rate holding steady, inflation percentages are cooling.

There are other reasons for sales tax stats – like more interest in Valley manufacturing and commercial developments.

“That’s a testament to population growth. That’s a testament to the region growing and finally being recognized by a lot of nationals,” Silva said.

The growth is leading to booming business for various establishments across the Valley.

“Our sales are going better every day,” said Lizbeth Perez, McAllen boutique and spa worker said.

Corina Almquist, McAllen’s Country Omelette manager told ValleyCentral business has boosted in the last month.

“We are now steady versus almost empty,” Almquist said.

While many Valley businesses are reporting things are bustling for them, once again, not every business is reporting that.

“During the summer we are, we’re struggling more than we were doing before,” Juan Carlos Medina of Tacos El Andaluz in McAllen said.

Silva says as we continue to see an increase buying power, smaller businesses will see some relief.

“Here in the Valley, we’ve seen tremendous sales tax increases. We’ve seen a lot, the buying power is still there so we have a lot of businesses that are flourishing,” Silva noted.

Silva adds the buying power consumers have in the Valley is only incentivizing more companies to come to the region.