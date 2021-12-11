Infant dies in Harlingen crash, driver wanted after leaving scene

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man who left the scene of a crash where an infant died in the vehicle he was driving.

According to a release, police attempted to stop a white car in Harlingen when the driver failed to stop.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed at 1300 South Commerce Street in Harlingen.

The man fled from the scene, leaving behind a severely injured infant child, according to the release.

Emergency authorities transported the infant to a local hospital where it was pronounced dead.

The identity of the child is not being released at this time.

The man who fled the scene is wanted by police. This investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information on this incident can contact Harlingen crime stoppers at (956) 425-8477.