HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was indicted on charges of animal cruelty after allegedly cutting off a dog’s leg, documents stated.

Adrian Estrada was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily injury and aggravated robbery, according to Cameron County records.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 25, 2022, Estrada “recklessly tortured” or killed a white and brown dog by “stabbing the dog with a knife and cutting off a leg from the dog while it was still moving.”

The Cameron County Jail website indicates that Estrada was booked Sept. 8, 2022, after being arrested by the Harlingen Police Department.

The indictment was filed March 8 and Estrada has an arraignment hearing scheduled for April 5.