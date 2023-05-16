HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting an event to educate families on health and resources in the community.

The AgriLife Extension focuses on nutrition education and physical education for families across Texas.

The Families Health Communities Expo will highlight diabetes education.

Perla Flores, a health agent stationed in Willacy County explained the percentage of people diagnosed with diabetes in her region surpassed the state average in 2022.

“The county was at 20 percent,” Flores said “Texas was only at 12.2 percent. Compared to the nation at 10.7.”

Experts and partners will be talking to the community about living a healthier lifestyle.

“We also are going to be having Dr. Smith’s office doing a doctor talk regarding a generalized diabetes and gestational diabetes,” Flores said. “We’re also going to have one of our head Texas Health Science Center with A&M.”

The health expo will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20 at the Willacy County Housing Authority located on Community Safe Room, 10804 Bus. 77, in Raymondville.

Door prizes will be available at the expo.