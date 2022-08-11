After a week of hit or miss sea breeze showers across the Valley, the trend is looking to continue into this weekend. Increased chances for sea breeze showers on Friday and Saturday, thanks to another area of low pressure approaching from the Gulf of Mexico and providing increased lift to get showers and storms going with some heavier downpours. These are some of the best rain chances we have seen for the Valley since May.

Despite the recent sea breeze showers, drought conditions worsened for the Valley, according to today’s drought monitor update. With several cities even enforcing water restrictions, the increased rain chances over the weekend will be welcomed by all.

Be safe this weekend if you get caught in a downpour! Take extra caution while driving by slowing down and avoiding water covered roads. Be especially aware if you find yourself on the beach or at the pool this weekend. If thunder roars, head indoors!