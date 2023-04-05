BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health professionals with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District have seen many students with Strep.

The district continues to work with school administrators to break down the spread of the infection.

“We do have a weekly report we send out to our administration so that they can see the counts as they go up or down and we can kinda see what communicable diseases or what things we are seeing that are more prevalent and strep this past week has increased,” Elvia Loera, registered nurse and head nurse of the Health Services Department at Harlingen CISD said.

Nurses say they have policies and procedures in place so students can get better and cases don’t spread.

“It’s very different, because if we don’t get the diagnoses back from the parent we do as a district have a 24-hour fever-free policy where the child has to be fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication to be able to return to school,” Loera said.

Doctors say Strep A is the most common type of bacterial infection in children and it’s more likely found in schools or daycares.

“The chances of getting infection in the school and the daycare in the playground is more than being at home,” Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatrics with the Valley Baptist Medical Center said.

Symptoms can include a sore throat, fever, skin lesions and even ear infections. Doctors say if left untreated Strep can be severely invasive and cause major complications.

“Other parts like the muscles we call it toxic fasciitis or sometimes this overwhelming infection in the body and give you what we call toxic shock syndrome in which the toxins have produced so much dilation in your body that your blood pressure drops, we look very sick, and that can lead to shock and death,” Zamir said.

The respiratory droplet infection is passed by coughing, sneezing, kissing, sharing utensils or bumping into someone with a skin lesion.

Zamir says prevention is key.

“It’s better to prevent it, always, the statement is the prevention is better than the cure but the second one is if you do get the infection, you immediately treat the infection,” Zamir said.

Health leaders say if you are diagnosed with Strep you need to stay home, see a doctor and practice safety measures.

“Good hand washing, good hygiene will help you prevent this bacteria and once you get this bacteria please seek health attention and get it treated,” Zamir said.