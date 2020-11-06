Increase in marijuana legalization bills in Texas, no approval expected soon

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – According to State Representative for House District 40 Terry Canales, there has been an increase in filed marijuana-related bills. However, no sign of approval by the lieutenant governor.

“We will keep sending it until they take it, that’s where we are at,” said Canales.

Canales expresses that marijuana legalization is a stretch but he believes the legislature needs to consider it for the following three reasons:

Funding streams We are spending enormous amounts of dollars imprisoning people for marijuana charges No evidence that shows that it cuts down on drug abuse or that it’s a gateway to drugs

According to Canales, legalizing marijuana will boost the Texas economy.

“It’s economically untenable to keep marijuana illegal. In fact, it could be an economic boom and we need it for additional purposes. As long as I’m the legislator, I am going to keep fighting for the legalization of marijuana, he said.”

Although the legalization of marijuana isn’t soon to be done, Canales reassures it will happen.

“I just don’t believe that it will be for this session but I believe that Texas will eventually legalize marijuana. We might be the last but some time is better than never, he said.”