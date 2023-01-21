BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After 170 years the Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville has announced their school closure.

The closure of the academy was announced Friday afternoon via a Facebook live.

“Several years of tracking, diminishing enrollment and income had led to the conclusion that maintaining our school is no longer possible,” Sister Annette Wagner said during the live.

All school activities planned for throughout the remaining of the school year will continue, Sister Wagner added.

“I’m utterly sadden today and heartbroken to learn that Incarnate Word Academy will close at the end of the academic year,” Edward Camarillo, President of Incarnate Word Academy said.

Throughout the 10 years in his career as president of the academy Camarillo said in the conference “today was one of the most challenging days of his professional career.”

“The school needed help from the outside in order to remain transparent and sustainable.” Camarillo added. “Many of you have been with me from day one. You knew the challenges the school was facing yet you still opted in. Thank you.”

For the faculty and staff who wished to remain teaching in catholic schools, will be transferred to other academies, Camarillo said.

“We will work tirelessly for you until you are employed elsewhere,” Camarillo said. “Despite today’s news your work and effort will not be dismissed.”