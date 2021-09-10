Inaugural ‘Never Forget’ lunch provides free meals to first responders

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Harlingen Salvation Army is giving back to our local first responders through their inaugural ‘Never Forget’ lunch.

Salvation Army Commanding Officer Captain Benjamin Deuel said providing a free lunch is a simple act of kindness to thank all first responders.

“They prepare for the worst and on a good day they are lucky they come home safe to their families and their friends,” he said.

Captain Deuel said as a first responder himself, he understands what it is like to go into tough situations.

The Salvation Army’s Never Forget lunch is free for all first responders and will be taking place at 119 E. Monroe Ave. in Harlingen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Captain Deuel said hamburgers, smoked sausages, baked beans, potato chips, and cold drinks will be provided.

All first responders must show their ID or wear uniforms in order to receive a free meal.

First responders who are not able to show up in person and would like to have a meal delivered to them are encouraged to contact the Harlingen Salvation Army at 956-423-2454.

Captain Deuel also encourages anyone interested in helping transport meals to call or show up to coordinate.