WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD and Weslaco PD released statements denying a post circulating on social media that a student was sexually assaulted.

In response to the allegations, Weslaco ISD released the following statement:

“Weslaco ISD is aware of a social media post that is circulating online that has serious allegations. We can assure you the post is inaccurate and false. Weslaco ISD has contacted the local police about the allegations. Weslaco ISD has also contacted Facebook about the post. The safety and security of all our students is our number one priority and we are working diligently to resolve the matter.” Weslaco ISD

The response stems from a post circulating on Facebook that said a student was allegedly sexually assaulted and is in a coma.

Weslaco PD also released a statement in regards to the post, saying that they have not received “any reports from a victim or WISD about such allegations.”