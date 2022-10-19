PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When a raging fire destroyed 16 condo units overnight, the U.S. Coast Guard provided help to local firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the flames.

The Coast Guard’s South Padre Island station was notified of the emergency at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday as fire engulfed two structures at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in the Port Isabel Fingers.

The Coast Guard helped firefighters with a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew with two Brownsville Fire Department firefighters and two P-6 dewatering pumps on board, authorities said.

A Brownsville firefighter works with the US Coast Guard from a boat to fight the condo fire early Wednesday in Port Isabel. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

The boat and crew arrived on scene at 12:55 a.m. and positioned the boat near the condo buildings, two of which had already collapsed, authorities said.

“Using the P-6 pumps, firefighters and Station South Padre Island boat crew members worked to extinguish flames in the condo buildings and on surrounding piers,” Coast Guard officials reported Wednesday. “By 2:38 a.m., crews extinguished all fires at Oyster Cove Condominiums and the SPC–SW boat crew returned to Station South Padre Island.”

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the condo fire.

Firefighters work to extinguish an overnight fire early Wednesday at a condo complex in Port Isabel. (Courtesy of US Coast Guard)

“Although we typically train to respond to fires on board boats, we’re glad we could apply our expertise and equipment to aid in putting out the condo fire this morning,” said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island. “We will continue to work alongside our invaluable agency partners to protect and assist members of our surrounding communities.”