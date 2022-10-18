BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville city leaders will discuss rolling back electric rates charged to Brownsville Public Utility Board consumers during a meeting Tuesday, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

“The city commission [Tuesday] has an item to roll back our rates. As you all may remember, we did agree to roll [BPUB’s rate] back 22%,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez told ValleyCentral’s Derick Garcia on Monday. “And it was going to be phased out 11% and 11%. In light of the audit, in light of what we’ve heard over the last couple of weeks, we felt that the right thing to do was to go ahead and immediately push that up.”

Mendez said his intent in bringing the item before the commission was to make scheduled rate reductions happen about five months sooner than scheduled, following a public outcry against the utility in the wake of a forensic audit of BPUB’s failed $118 million electric power plant project when it meets Wednesday.

“That’s the intent,” Mendez said. “We will know officially [Wednesday] but that is certainly the intent.”

The Brownsville City Commission will discuss its forensic audit in closed session so commissioners can consult with an attorney about “legal issues regarding the Tenaska audit conducted by Carr, Riggs, & Ingram.” To take any formal actions, the city commission would need to return to open session, and an item on the agenda allows city leaders to take action related to the audit.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the city commission chambers on the second floor of the Brownsville City Hall-Old Federal Building, at 1001 Elizabeth Street. Public comments will be allowed after proclamations for Lung Cancer Awareness Month and White Cane Awareness Day.

Mendez is an ex-officio member of the BPUB Board of Directors, which voted unanimously Tuesday to place its CEO and general manager, John Bruciak, on 60 days of paid administrative leave.

“This is obviously a very difficult decision for us. It’s something we took very seriously, we deliberated for over two hours,” Mendez told ValleyCentral after Monday’s decision. “And we wanted to have the opportunity to allow Mr. Bruciak to have resources in the event that he wants to look into some of the allegations that have been made in the audit, whether that’s against him or the entity. He’s going to have the ability to do that over the course of the next 60 days.”

Previously reported on ValleyCentral

Oct. 18: BPUB places its CEO on paid leave.

Oct. 14: Customers want utility CEO fired.

Oct. 11: BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project.

Oct. 10: Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project.

Oct. 6: Brownsville digs into how Tenaska power plant project ‘never came to fruition.’

On Monday, the mayor said the BPUB Board of Directors “felt that the continuity of the organization was critical” in naming Jaime Estrada as interim CEO.

“And we we named an individual today as interim, who’s been with the organization for about 20 years plus,” Mendez said, “and we felt could could be the steady hand that we need at this point in time. Because we know that that’s important for the public, certainly important to us as a board in fulfilling our duties.”