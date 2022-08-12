BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Tomates Land Port of Entry will undergo a large-scale infrastructure improvement project.

Customs and Border Protection personnel at the Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day, including 655 trucks.

Due to the high traffic at the bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the General Services Administration, Cameron County, TX, and the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced a formal partnership for the large-scale infrastructure improvement project.

Under CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, CBP, GSA, Cameron County, and CCRMA will construct four additional personally owned vehicle primary lanes, eight additional secondary inspection bay spaces and a new head house.

The donors will outfit the lanes with the necessary infrastructure and technology. In addition, the existing bus secondary inspection area will be relocated to help achieve faster traffic flow and safer movement through secondary inspection, a release from CBP stated.

This Donations Acceptance Program project will decrease wait times while increasing throughput. The Donations Acceptance Agreement formalizes a project that has been years in the making and allows the parties to move forward with constructing new lanes and related infrastructure.

“When we engage in public private partnerships, the value of the services GSA provides to our customer agencies like CBP increases exponentially,” said Christopher Anzaldua, GSA’s Donations Program Manager in the Greater Southwest Region. “Basically, it’s a win-win scenario that improves operations and timeliness for CBP and provides a path to economic recovery for the local business economy.”