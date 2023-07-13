BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Brownsville, the city’s Parks and Recreation department is making some improvements to the sports park.

Department employees re-painted and added shade structures to the skate park area on Thursday.

Colton Hernandez, manager for the Brownsville Sports Parks manager Colton Hernandez says the repairs have been in the works for a while.

Hernandez says Parks and Recreation asked for volunteers to help.

“Involving the kids that already come out here and just word of mouth, letting them know that we’re just kind of looking for a little bit of extra assistance,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez adds the skate park will be used for the upcoming Games of Texas.