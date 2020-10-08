Immunization clinic to be held in Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — An immunization clinic has been scheduled for October 21 in Raymondville.
The clinic will take place at the Raymondville High School Administration Office, 419 FM-3168 on Wednesday, October 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the flyer, immunizations will be available free of cost for those 18 and younger with Medicaid or CHIP. There will also be low-cost vaccines for $10 per visit.
Social distancing and masks will be in use.
For more information on the clinic call (956) 423-0130.