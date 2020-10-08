Immunization clinic to be held in Raymondville

This May 4, 2020 photo from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, receives an injection. Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a poll conducted May 14-18 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — An immunization clinic has been scheduled for October 21 in Raymondville.

The clinic will take place at the Raymondville High School Administration Office, 419 FM-3168 on Wednesday, October 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the flyer, immunizations will be available free of cost for those 18 and younger with Medicaid or CHIP. There will also be low-cost vaccines for $10 per visit.

Social distancing and masks will be in use.

For more information on the clinic call (956) 423-0130.