BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Title 42 was a public policy used during the pandemic to keep migrants from entering the United States in an effort to control the Coronavirus.

Ricardo Ramirez is an immigration attorney and he says the order was meant to prevent the spread of Covid and was used to keep asylum seekers in Mexico.

“When someone gets expelled from the country, there’s no immigration consequences. There’s no bar; they’re not prohibited from applying again, right? And that’s what Title 42 did, right? You can get expelled a dozen times. Hey, go back and wait in Mexico until we can process you,” Ramirez said.

The with pandemic officially over on Thursday, Title 8 is the national immigration policy now back in place to deter illegal immigration.

Title 8 is a stricter law as it is designed to remove migrants and can even keep them from seeking asylum. One major consequence of the order is that an individual can be banned from entering the country again.

Those bans can go from five to 20 or even a lifetime ban.

“Title 8 removes people, right? There’s removal, not expulsion, right? An order of removal carries immigration consequences, right? People can be barred for five years. And then, when they come back, they can get arrested for entering illegally, right? So Title Eight, as compared to Title 42, is an enforcement mechanism,” Ramirez said.

With a large number of migrants at the border, Ramirez says he wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing temporary tent cities in the Valley like we have in the past.

The temporary tents are used to hold migrants while they are processed under Title 8.

“It’s nothing new. We’ve seen them here in Donna and in Brownsville with MPP cases. So I think, yeah, I think that’s something that we could potentially see, just as, as as a way to manage and process all the people coming,” Ramirez said.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to open 100 regional processing centers in a number of Central American countries were the migrants will be able to apply for legal pathways.