MCALLEN, Texas — The International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS) announced the reopening of more museum spaces in June.

The museum said spaces like Seed to Table, Art Studio, and DigiWall will reopen to the public on June 2.

According to IMAS, for the health and safety of visitors, they are limiting the interaction of visitors in the Seed to Table exhibit to a maximum of 15 adults and children total.

