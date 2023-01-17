MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Arts & Science will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with its annual Lunar New Year Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature traditional Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese crafts, games and more.

Multiple performances and activities will take place for visitors to experience the cultural celebration. Some of the performers include K-pop dancing by Illusion Dance Team, and “K-Stars” featuring Echo Effect and Levanter Dance Team.

The Lord’s Church McAllen Choir will also perform at the festival, along with musical pieces by local violist Young Sin Choi. UTRGV Korean Language students will also perform a traditional samulnori (percussion), poetry reading and singing.

There will also be a martial arts demonstration by Torres Taekwondo Academy.

Guests can practice the art if calligraphy with calligraphers Pierre Lu, Chandler Kang and Mijin Oh-Villarreal at the festival. There will also be lots to eat with local eateries selling traditional teas, candies, boba tea, spring rolls, and gyuza.

Paper fan painting will also be available for an additional $2 per participant, while supplies last.

Admission to the fesival is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4 to12, students with an ID and senior citizens over 65.