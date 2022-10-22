McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science is opening an exhibition in November that will celebrate the landscape, culture and traditions of tequila.

Joel Salcido’s photography exhibition titled ‘Aliento a Tequila,’ captures his travels of distilleries and artisanal tequileras in Jalisco. The images show the tequila making process and the region’s traditions of culture and religion.

“Aliento a Tequila” launches Thursday, Nov. 10 at IMAS located on 1900 W. Nolana Ave., in McAllen.

Joel Salcido, Euforia!, 2012; archival pigment ink photograph printed on German Hahnemühle100% rag paper; 16 x 24 inches, Courtesy of the artist. Joel Salcido, Campo Azul, 2012; archival pigment ink photograph printed on German Hahnemühle 100% rag paper; 16 x 24 inches, Courtesy of the artist. These images will be on display at “Aliento a Tequila,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 10 at the International Museum of Arts and Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen.

The exhibition will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every Wednesday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, until Jan. 8.

Regular admission prices are set at $5. Children ages four to 12, students with an ID and senior citizens 65 and older can enter the exhibit for $3. Museums for All members can enter for $1, with up to four people per membership card.

The exhibition was curated by Roy L. Flukinger, Independent Curator Emeritus and Past Senior Curator of Photography of the Harry Ransom Center, The University of Texas at Austin.

‘Aliento a Tequila’ is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

For more information on the exhibition, contact IMAS at (956) 681-2800.