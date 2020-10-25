IMAS planning virtual and in-person Dia de Los Muertos events

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The International Museum of Art and Science (IMAS) will host their annual Dia de los Muertos celebration in a slightly different format this year.

Many activities are scheduled for the museum’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations both in-person and online.

The shift to online participation is due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, IMAS officials say that won’t stop them from commemorating the holiday.

“We are holding our Dia de los Muertos celebration both onsight here at the museum but also online, we have a number of activities related to the celebration,” said Ann Fortescue, IMAS President and Director.

IMAS will have six altars honoring an artist or scientist of color.

Additionally, residents can submit photos of their own Dia de los Muertos altars here to be featured on the museum’s Facebook page. Photos submitted before November 3 will be displayed on the museum’s gallery.

IMAS will hold free admission days on October 30 and October 31 with different events throughout the day for visitors.

People can also view the celebration on the museum’s Facebook page on November 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.