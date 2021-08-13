IMAS hosts back to school event for Blue Star families

MCALLEN, Texas — The International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS) announced a Back to School weekend from Aug. 13 through 15 in partnership with McAllen Public Utility.

The weekend-long event is being held in honor of active duty military families. Blue Star Back to School Weekend is supported by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

The museum said active military families will receive a special art supply bag courtesy of Blue Star Museums (while supplies last). School supply bags courtesy of McAllen Public Utility will be available on Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis.

The military ID holder and up to five family members are eligible for free admission. The military ID holder can be either an active duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card.

The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program. Just bring the DD Form 1173 ID Card, or DD Form 1173-1 ID Card, for active-duty military family members, said the museum.