DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – For many high school students, the last two years have been challenging because of COVID-19 leading to traditional events being either canceled or held in a modified version, but that’s not the case this year.

Donna High School seniors expressed their excitement for the return of a traditional prom. Seniors like Danna Baez say this is one of the biggest and most memorable nights of her senior class life.

“We missed out on so much of our high school experience, it made me feel like we are finally getting something because the class of 2020 didn’t have prom, and 2021 didn’t have that normal experience,” said Baez.

Many seniors like Jorge Vazquez and Clarissa Rodriguez thought they wouldn’t have a prom this year because the pandemic altered prom last year when it was held in the gym.

For prom sponsor and teacher Denise Ramirez, she recalls having the event being challenging because of COVID.

“Last year covid 19 had a whole bunch of protocols on us, distance and a certain amount of people that are going to be there, including mask and temperature checks at the door,” says Ramirez.

As for Rodriguez, she explained not going to prom last year when she was a junior made her realize how important going to prom is.

“Losing out on that experience just makes you value having it this year even more,” said Rodriguez.

Ramirez says this year covid protocols are relaxed for prom as the only thing that will be recommended is masks as they will not be requiring social distancing, temperature checks, or masks.

“Covid cases have decreased. We have vaccination rates that are going up and have increased so they feel safe,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says they started fundraising for prom in September and so far they have made a little over 10 thousand dollars that went towards the venue, DJ, food, and decorations. Which Vazquez and Baez say they are excited for.

Baez says, “it’s like one of the last days that we spend together until we go off and I’m hoping that all of us get to just enjoy and have fun one last time.” As for Vazquez, he says, “I’m looking forward to dancing and turning the school upside down.”