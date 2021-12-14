ILLUMINA Fest set for Dec. 14 through 18

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center in McAllen announces the opening night of ILLUMINA Fest.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 18, this year’s event will feature local and regional artists and performers every evening.

Event organizers encourage to come dressed in lights and help spread the holiday spirit enjoyed around the world.

Art installations will honor Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year, Diwali, Native American Traditions, and Nature at Night!

Timed Entry Tickets are available only online at www.ticketleap.com.

Adults tickets are $10, children $5, and tots 2 and under are free.

The location will be at the Quinta Mazatlan North Lawn at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen.

For more information call 956-681-3370.