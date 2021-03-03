‘If there’s a will there’s a way’: Pandemic teaches girl scout entrepreneurial resilience

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Businesses big and small have all had to adjust to the changes brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

Among those who learned to adapt were girl scouts who depend on their yearly cookie sales to sustain their organization.

Selling cookies is one of Troop 04138 Frankie Garza’s favorite girl scout activity, and she’s fairly good at it too.

“I enjoy selling cookies. I enjoyed going to camp. I also enjoy helping people because we do a lot of community service,” gushed Garza.

Last year, Garza managed to go above and beyond selling exactly 2,477 cookie boxes, which deemed her as the top seller in the Rio Grande Valley.

The 2020 cookie season escaped the unforgiving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it happened just before the shutdown in March.

Even then, Garza was already getting creative with her sales tactics by creating holiday gift baskets to boost sales in addition to the usual cookie booths.

Frankie Garza shows off her Valentines Day cookie baskets. (Courtesy: Nancy Garza)

Once 2021 came around and with the pandemic still present in everyday life, Garza knew she would have to do things differently.

The reliable sales that would come from cookie booths outside of high traffic stores were no longer an option, so she figured she would go to the buyers and be precautions.

“You can’t really sell because everyone is in their home staying safe,” she explained. “Of course, you have to wear masks this time; you just have to stay social distancing.

Frankie Gonzalez advertising her cookies through social media in 2021. (Courtesy: Nancy Garza)

Garza was able to sell over 700 boxes this year despite the obstacles. She, along with her mother Nancy Garza, delivered door to door to make that possible.

She spread the word about her door-to-door deliveries through a social media video.

“If there’s a will there’s a way,” said Garza.

The lessons she learned during this unordinary cookie season are some that she will carry with her into adulthood.

“If there’s any challenges in the way, just face it, and keep going and reach the goal,” said Garza.