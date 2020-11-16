Identity of person who died from “negative reaction to drugs” at McAllen bar revealed

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Police has identified the person who died after having a negative reaction to drugs in a McAllen bar on Saturday.

According to police, four men were transported to a local hospital where 29-year-old Sergio Sanchez died.

The four men were reported doing drugs in the bathroom of Old Beer House in McAllen on the 400 block of 17th Street.

Police say the other three remain in the hospital and that it is still unclear which drugs the four men were taking.

The incident remains under investigation.