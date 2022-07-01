WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identities of the men killed in Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash.

Two men died from their injuries in the crash and two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, a 29-year-old from Mexico, died at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael Campos Rodriguez, a 31-year-old also from Mexico, died from his injuries at the hospital.

DPS responded to a rollover crash at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Abram Road, north of 8 Mile Line north of Palmview, according to a release from DPS.

An investigation revealed that a green Ford Expedition was evading law enforcement and “traveling at an unsafe speed.” The driver then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The case remains under investigation.