IDEA students receive holiday gifts from Charlie Clark Nissan

ELSA, Texas — On Wednesday the IDEA Elsa College Preparatory RISE students were given a special surprise on behalf of Charlie Clark Nissan.

14 Special education students received gifts from Charlie Clark himself. He said they were given in part to help spread holiday cheer and give back to the community during the holiday season.

“They each got a gift that they were all wanting and also an embroidered IDEA academy jacket. It was very touching the reactions that we got”, said Clark.

Clark said his company has done holiday fundraisers and giveaways in the past, but this was an experience that he was honored to be involved with.