EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday.

A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros Prep Academy made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg.

An IDEA Academy school official contacted Edinburg police after employees and students overheard the 16-year-old make the comments.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Facility on Tuesday. The teenager was charged with one count of third-degree felony terroristic threat.