EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – It was the first day of school for thousands of valley students attending IDEA Public Schools. But as the new year starts there are new safety measures being implemented on campuses including IDEA Toros College Prep.

“I think there has been a shift at the way we look at safety, ” said Principal Viviane Castillo-Mazano. “We have always known it is important but the events at the end of last year shifted us into an urgency mode.”

Following safety concerns after the Uvalde mass shooting, the IDEA Toros campus underwent a threat assessment to see what safety measures needed to be changed.

“As a result of that a lot of the procedures are changing a lot of the systems are needing to be adjusted,” Mazano said. “For example, we are shifting to key card entry, so it eliminates the need for keys and leaving it open and unlocked.”

On top of key card access to all classrooms and adding a campus security guard, there will also be more drills.

“We’re incorporating a lot more drills this year, the other night I was telling parents your child may come home and say we had another lockdown drill or another evacuation drill and that is we have to build a muscle memory for students,” Mazano said. “In the case of an emergency they don’t have to wonder what is it that we do for this type of drill, they know what to do. We have to build muscle memory.”

As the new school year gets underway, the main goal for educators this year is to keep their kids safe.

“As time progresses, we may get comfortable so it is that point that we really need to be aware of,” Mazano said. “We are scheduling ahead of time, so we don’t forget that it matters.”