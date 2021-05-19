IDEA schools respond to Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Wednesday IDEA Public schools issued a statement regarding Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

The school’s news release said that although the mask mandate has been lifted, IDEA will continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms with required temperature checks for staff, students, and visitors and by continued enforcement of social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.

“We would like to take this time to encourage every member of the IDEA community who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible,” says JoAnn Gama, Co-Founder and CEO of IDEA Public Schools. “The vaccine is currently available to anyone 12 years or older and is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The school said the state has approved several IDEA Public Schools regions as a COVID-19 vaccine provider.

To expand access to the communities that have had limited opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, IDEA will continue to host clinics for staff and students over the age of 12.

The district has administered almost 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, said the news release.

