WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Leaders with IDEA Public Schools have teamed up with Region One in helping students with disabilities with earning their driver’s license.

At the IDEA Public Schools, Weslaco Pike Campus was filled with busy hands put to work as students were registering, navigating, and taking the required steps needed to get their very own driver’s license.

“This is the evolution and the birth of this particular program, this initiative was we need to get the kids not only connected to workforce or connected to college we need to get them the means to get there,” Dr. Judith Solis Deputy Director, Region One Service Center said.

Leaders with Region One say this program is new to the Weslaco Pike campus and can serve many students home school, private, and special education.

“Take my dad out my mom my parents my brother everyone,” student Omar Garcia said.

Many students shared how excited they are in earning their license.

“These students have to pass the same driving test the standards aren’t lowered and what we’re doing here is we’re changing not what we teach but how we teach,” Regional VP Special Programs of IDEA Public Schools Ashley Wheeler said.

Officials with IDEA Public Schools say the initiative is free for students with special learning needs while giving students hands-on training.

“So we’re differentiating and scaffolding for these students to really make sure that they are ready for their driver’s license to be productive citizens in our community,” Wheeler said.

Solis says something as getting a driver’s license can lead to life-changing outcomes.

“It means that there is really a transformation happening in our region and it’s lifelong it’s not just a temporary program that’s going to come and go it’s something that’s going to impact the children’s lives as they grow into protective adults,” Solis said.

“Pretty good, it’s easy try your best only,” Garcia said.