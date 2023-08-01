RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools across Texas will offer free meals to all students for the upcoming school year.

According to IDEA, the initiative will eliminate the collection of meal applications to receive free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

Free breakfast and lunch meals will now be offered to all students with no action or applications required.

“Through the Community Eligibility Provision, we are excited to provide free breakfast and lunch for all IDEA students,” Fernando Aguilar, Vice President of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools said. “These meal offerings will help reduce the burden on families and allow our scholars to get healthy meals to help fuel them for a full day of learning and fun.”

The following 26 IDEA RGV schools qualify for the free meal initiative: