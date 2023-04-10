EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students from IDEA Quest dropped off Easter baskets to children at the DHR Pediatric Oncology Center.

Pricilla Barrera, an ELA teacher at IDEA Quest, spearheaded the initiative to celebrate the season with patients at DHR.

“I do this every year because I want my students to learn to make a difference in our community,” Barrera said. “If I can make an impact for one student, that one student can cause a ripple effect and make an impact for others.”

The students worked hard to make baskets with unique gifts for each child to enjoy on Easter. The baskets were hand delivered by the IDEA Quest students on Thursday.