IDEA Public schools to offer free summer breakfast, lunch

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — IDEA Public Schools announced that their Child Nutrition Program (CNP) will serve bundled meals during the summer.

The meals are available for any child under the age of 18. The bundles will be available for pick up Monday through Friday and will include breakfast and lunch.

All Rio Grande Valley IDEA campuses will have pick-up available, however hours vary by campus. Meal distribution will be until Friday, July 16.

If the child is not present, but the parents wish to pick up their meal, they must show proof of child identity, due to regulations set by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Proof of child identity includes an official letter or email from the school listing the child enrolled, report cards, attendance records from the parent portal of the school website, birth certificate, or a student ID card.

Click here to find the nearest IDEA campus to you, and to learn about their distribution hours.