HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch to qualifying campuses through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
The IDEA Public Schools announced through a press release on Monday about a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate the CEP will provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
The 26 qualifying Rio Grande Valley schools for CEP in 2022-2023 are:
- IDEA Alamo
- IDEA Brownsville
- IDEA Donna
- IDEA Edinburg
- IDEA Elsa
- IDEA Frontier
- IDEA Harlingen
- IDEA La Joya
- IDEA Encinos
- IDEA McAllen
- IDEA Mission
- IDEA North Mission
- IDEA Owassa
- IDEA Palmview
- IDEA Pharr
- IDEA Quest
- IDEA Rio Grande City
- IDEA Riverview
- IDEA Robindale
- IDEA San Benito
- IDEA San Juan
- IDEA Sports Park
- IDEA Toros
- IDEA Tres Lagos
- IDEA Weslaco
- IDEA Weslaco Pike