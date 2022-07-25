HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch to qualifying campuses through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

The IDEA Public Schools announced through a press release on Monday about a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate the CEP will provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

The 26 qualifying Rio Grande Valley schools for CEP in 2022-2023 are: 

  1. IDEA Alamo 
  2. IDEA Brownsville 
  3. IDEA Donna 
  4. IDEA Edinburg 
  5. IDEA Elsa 
  6. IDEA Frontier 
  7. IDEA Harlingen 
  8. IDEA La Joya 
  9. IDEA Encinos 
  10. IDEA McAllen 
  11. IDEA Mission 
  12. IDEA North Mission 
  13. IDEA Owassa 
  14. IDEA Palmview 
  15. IDEA Pharr 
  16. IDEA Quest 
  17. IDEA Rio Grande City 
  18. IDEA Riverview 
  19. IDEA Robindale 
  20. IDEA San Benito 
  21. IDEA San Juan  
  22. IDEA Sports Park 
  23. IDEA Toros 
  24. IDEA Tres Lagos 
  25. IDEA Weslaco 
  26. IDEA Weslaco Pike 