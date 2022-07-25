HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch to qualifying campuses through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

The IDEA Public Schools announced through a press release on Monday about a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate the CEP will provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

The 26 qualifying Rio Grande Valley schools for CEP in 2022-2023 are: