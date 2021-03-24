IDEA Public Schools to host virtual 5K run/walk to benefit Healthy Kids Here Initiative

HARLINGEN, Texas — IDEA Public Schools will host their first-ever virtual 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m.

The school said all proceeds from the 5K will go towards IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here Initiative. IDEA said they began the Healthy Kids Here seven years ago with the goal of becoming the healthiest district in the country.

According to the news release IDEA is switching to one virtual 5K Run/Walk because of the pandemic. They hope families, schools, and communities will train virtually for this year’s 5K Run/Walk together and develop a habit of being active together, while apart.

ENTRY FEES

IDEA Student Fun Run: is free, does not include race shirt or bib

IDEA Student Competitors: $10, includes race shirt & bib

IDEA Staff & Families: $20, includes race shirt & bib

Community Members: $20, includes race shirt & bib

Paid participants will get an official IDEA 5K shirt and bib. The first 300 registrants will get an official IDEA 5K medal, said the news release.

Since this is a virtual event, participants can partake in the 5K run/walk on their favorite trail, neighborhood, or gym. Participants can register here.

