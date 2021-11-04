IDEA Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
idea public schools.jpg

IDEA Public Schools logo (Source: IDEA Public Schools/Facebook)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools has partnered with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their Rio Grande Valley campuses.

The vaccine clinic will be for IDEA students ages five years and older and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The vaccines will be free of charge.

The clinics will take place on the following dates and locations:

  • Saturday, Nov. 6:  IDEA Weslaco Pike, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 13: IDEA Mission, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 20: IDEA Brownsville, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DHR Health will have vaccinations available to students across the RGV beginning on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories