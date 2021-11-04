IDEA Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools has partnered with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their Rio Grande Valley campuses.

The vaccine clinic will be for IDEA students ages five years and older and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The vaccines will be free of charge.

The clinics will take place on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, Nov. 6: IDEA Weslaco Pike, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: IDEA Mission, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20: IDEA Brownsville, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DHR Health will have vaccinations available to students across the RGV beginning on Nov. 4.