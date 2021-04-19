IDEA Public Schools receives over $400K from Elon Musk Foundation

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—IDEA Public Schools announced that the district received $459,000 from the Elon Musk Foundation.

The money awarded will go towards enhancing science education, according to IDEA Public Schools.

Two weeks ago SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he was going to donate $30 million to Cameron County and the city of Brownsville.

Musk said $20 million will go towards schools and $10 million will go towards the revitalization of downtown Brownsville.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Elon Musk Foundation for this generous grant,” said Jill Dominguez, Regional Superintendent for IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley. “This grant will allow our scholars in Cameron County to enhance their skills in science, math, and reading.”

On Friday afternoon, Point Isabel Independent School District said they received the first round of the funding. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District announced they received $1 million on Monday morning.