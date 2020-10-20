IDEA Public Schools participate in National School Bus Safety week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — IDEA Public Schools is bringing awareness to bus safety during National School Bus Safety Week.

This brings awareness to motorists and the public on what to do to stay safe when encountering a school bus on the road.

IDEA gives a few tips for students and parents to ensure their safety.

Some of those tips include arriving at the bus stop with plenty of time, taking ten steps away from the school bus when unloading and to always follow directions from their bus driver.

“Be attentive, be alert by looking both ways, and if they must cross the street, always cross in front of the bus.”

For motorists, IDEA says when a bus is seen flashing its lights, children are loading or unloading and drivers should stop until the bus driver clears the loading lights.