IDEA Public Schools opens student applications for 2022-2023

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools opened student applications for the 2022-2023 school year in the Rio Grande Valley.

Parents can submit an application to the tuition-free public school here, the deadline is Feb. 18.

On Feb. 19, IDEA will conduct a random lottery to select which students will fill the spots available, parents will be notified if the student was selected.

If the child is not randomly selected, they will be placed on a waitlist, and remain on file throughout the 2022-2023 school year. If a spot becomes available pared will be notified.

“For the past 15 years, 100% of its students have achieved college acceptance and have matriculated to college.” IDEA Public Schools via a statement.

