HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley will host its annual 5K Run/Walk and Healthy Living Expo Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. at the Harlingen Sports Complex located at 3139 Wilson Road.

The event is part of IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here initiative and seeks to promote fitness, health, and wellness amongst IDEA students and families, as well as community members, said IDEA Public School’s news release. Proceeds from the 5K will go towards IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here Initiative.

The expo includes a range of vendors and exhibitors including booths with information on healthy eating, diabetes, local gyms, and a farmer’s market with produce from IDEA campus farms, said the news release.

The entry fee is free for IDEA students. IDEA Team and Family fee is $15, and community members will pay $20.

For more information or to register online, call 956-373-5507.