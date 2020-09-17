IDEA Public Schools launch Junior Master Gardner program

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — IDEA Public Schools announced an online after-school Junior Master Gardener program for all grade levels.

Additionally, students in grades 3rd through 8th who successfully complete the program will be eligible to become a Certified Junior Master Gardener and receive a certificate at the end of the school year, said IDEA.

The Junior Master Gardener (JMG) program is offered through Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. Students will also develop critical thinking skills, the ability to identify community concerns, and take action to address them through individual group projects.

IDEA said classes will be on Microsoft Teams on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. central time. The district said in each session, students will participate in online learning videos and activities that explore plant life cycles.

Students are encouraged to get involved in exploring their world through fun activities that support personal pride, responsibility, and community involvement, said the district.

