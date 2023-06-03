HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools announced the hiring of a new leaders for the charter school.

IDEA’s board of directors has named Cody Grindle, president, and Ernesto Cantu, chief schools officer.

The district says Grindle’s nearly 14-year tenure with IDEA began in the classroom as an English teacher at IDEA Mission. He then took on technology roles on IDEA’s information service team. In 2021, he became IDEA’s first chief information officer, a role that is now being filled by Cantu.

Cantu has been part of the IDEA team for 20 years and will now oversee all IDEA regions and campuses in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and Ohio, as well as the organization’s student support services and talent development teams.

Cantu began as a part-time tutor and then began teaching as a classroom teacher. The new chief schools officer has served as director of new site development, director of operations/assistant principal of operations, principal at IDEA College Prep Pharr, senior vice president of schools, executive director of IDEA El Paso, and as area superintendent since 2021.

“As we complete another successful school year, I’m excited to turn our efforts toward preparations for next school year and the exciting and bright future at IDEA,” said Jeff Cottrill, superintendent of IDEA Public Schools. “Each are highly regarded senior leaders well-known throughout our team & family.”

Both will assume their new roles July 1.