IDEA Public Schools adds health and safety monitor to RGV campuses

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools is adding a Health and Safety Monitor role to each RGV campus to help mitigate COVD protocols.

The monitor was approved by IDEA school board directors and is funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Part of the monitor’s role includes conducting contact tracing when there is a positive COVID case communicate with the family and give them the quarantine and learning options, according to IDEA.

Their role includes testing symptomatic students and staff on campus, and supervise containment rooms.

“We believe this investment will continue to help mitigate the spread of the virus, alleviate the strain that campuses have felt with the additional contact tracing needed, and improve student outcomes,” said Layne Fisher, IDEA Public Schools vice president of Auxiliary Services.

